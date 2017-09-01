Stratton

James Luxford

Every so often a character from a series of thrillers is given a big screen outing in the hopes to emulate the success of Bond and Bourne. Sometimes they catch on, like Jack Reacher, but usually they’re forgotten before the credits have finished rolling.

That, sadly, is the case for Stratton, an adaptation of the Duncan Falconer novels, starring Dominic Cooper in the title role. His Special Boat Service super operative – yeah, seriously – John Stratton is on the tail of a terrorist cell targeting London, while trying to deal with causing the death of his partner during the opening sequence, which definitely isn’t a rip-off of every Bond movie ever.

Spy movies don’t have to be original – the 007 franchise spent many years simply changing names and locations – but there has to be something to keep you in your seat; Stratton isn’t compelling enough in any department. The action is muddled, the dialogue is terrible, and the story-arc woefully predictable. Despite his gusto, Cooper doesn’t fit the lead. It’s the production more than his performance, but the last-minute replacement for original star Henry Cavill gives the impression of being in someone else’s film. Thankfully, it seems unlikely this super spy will return for another adventure.