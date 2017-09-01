The pound has jumped after US job openings missed expectations

Emma Haslett

The pound climbed against the dollar this afternoon, after official data showed the number of new job openings in the US fell to 156,000 last month, missing expectations.

After a day of lukewarm trading, the pound jumped 0.5 per cent against the dollar to $1.2994, while the dollar dived 0.4 per cent against the euro, to €0.8361.

Analysts had forecast 180,000 new job openings, down from July's figure. The unemployment rate also missed expectations, rising to 4.4 per cent, against the 4.3 per cent analysts had forecast.

And average hourly earnings were weaker than hoped for, with growth staying flat at 2.5 per cent, compared with forecasts of 2.6 per cent.

Read more: Moody's upgrades Eurozone forecasts but Trump inaction cause US downgrade

"The US NFP data failed to keep the dollar live and we are seeing the effect of this in the market," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at ThinkMarkets.

"Every single element of this number was ugly... the wage growth was underwhelming as well. This is really an important indicator because from the US personal spending data (released yesterday) we have seen that Americans are not spending."

However, Kully Samra, UK managing director at Charles Schwab, suggested the disappointing figure was merely a blip.

“August’s nonfarm data... should be viewed the context of solid U.S. and global economic growth, strong earnings, low inflation and still-ample global liquidity which will likely allow the US rally to continue.

“Investors will now be looking to the upcoming FOMC meeting for further clarification on the reduction of its balance sheet. Yellen’s speech at the recent Jackson Hole conference rightly focused on the current stability of the banking system plus expectations for more positive economic growth, but gave less guidance than expected on its move from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening.

"We still expect one further rate hike this year but the unprecedented move to unwind a $4.5 trillion balance sheet could be an additional volatility driver.”

Read more: Hurricane Harvey will cost more than Sandy and Katrina