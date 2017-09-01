William Turvill

Chemical companies Dow and DuPont have completed their mega-merger.

The new company, DowDuPont, today announced the conclusion of the deal, 21 months after the pair first agreed to a $130bn merger.

The company will have three divisions: agriculture, materials science and speciality products.

DuPont and Dow ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday and the new company will enter the market today.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the storied histories of our two companies,” said Andrew Liveris, executive chairman of DowDuPont. “We are extremely excited to complete this transformational merger and move forward to create three intended industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies.

While our collective heritage and strength are impressive, the true value of this merger lies in the intended creation of three industry powerhouses that will define their markets and drive growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.

The Dow-DuPont deal is one of three recent mega-mergers agreed in the industry in recent years.

ChemChina is expecting to complete its $43bn takeover of Switzerland’s Syngenta shortly, while Germany’s Bayer is buying US seed firm Monsanto for $66bn.

