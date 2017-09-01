Air Canada adds new services between London Heathrow and Vancouver

Courtney Goldsmith

Air Canada has ramped up its services to Heathrow with twice-daily flights between London and Vancouver for the summer of 2018.

The strategic expansion will welcome brand new services to Paris and Zurich from June 2018 as well as increased services to London Heathrow.

All flights will be available for purchase starting 6 September as Air Canada works to increase services from its Vancouver hub.

Benjamin Smith, president of passenger airlines at Air Canada, said:

With the launch of flights to Paris and Zurich, Air Canada will fly non-stop from Vancouver to five European destinations next summer, offering excellent options for travellers from BC and the North American west coast to Europe, and as well as for European visitors and beyond to western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

So far in 2017, the airline has launched new routes to Taipei, Frankfurt, Nagoya, London Gatwick, Dallas Fort Worth, Denver and Boston.

The firm is also expanding its services to Delhi from October and it will launch routses to Melbourne, Yellowknife and Orlando in December.

The new Vancouver-Zurich flights will connect to and from locations in Europe, Africa and India with Star Alliance partner Swiss International Air Lines.

Lisa Beare, Canada's minister of tourism, arts and culture, said: "International travellers are drawn to British Columbia's vibrant cities that offer an endless supply of unique travel experiences. With demand for travel to Vancouver increasing, these additional flights provided by Air Canada will ensure that travellers have more options to experience our beautiful province."

