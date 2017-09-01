William Turvill

Cinema operator Everyman Media Group’s share price jumped four per cent this morning on some blockbuster interim results.

The figures

The London-listed company’s revenue for the six months to 29 June was up 55 per cent to £18.8m. Film and entertainment accounted for £11.7m of turnover and food and beverages for £6m.

Everyman reported earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), meanwhile, of £3m, up 123 per cent.

Its share price at the time of writing was up four per cent to 164.5p.

Read more: Six of the best summer events coming to London

Why it’s interesting

During the period, the group added one new venue, in Stratford-Upon-Avon, to take its current estate to 21.

And the firm said today that it is planning to open nine new venues.

Everyman has exchanged contracts on five sites so far in 2017, in London’s Borough Market, York, Liverpool, Newcastle and Glasgow.

It had pre-existing contracts for Kings Cross, Horsham, Durham, Wokingham and Edinburgh.

What the company said

Chairman Paul Wise said:

I am pleased to report on the Group’s results for first six months ended 29 June 2017. Revenue for the half year ended 29 June 2017 was up 55 per cent on the comparative six-month period to £18,830,000.

Read more: Fantastic Beasts and Star Wars can't compete with last year's blockbusters