Joe Hall

Premier League clubs splashed out more money than ever before on transfers this summer, yet they are still spending within their means according to Deloitte.

Collectively England's cash-rich top division spent £1.4bn on new players this summer, a new record for spending in a single season.

Despite the failure of mooted big money deadline day moves to materialise, including Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester City and Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea, Premier League clubs still set a new record for spending in the final 24 hours of the window by dropping £210m on new players — a £55m on previous record of £155m set last summer.

According to Deloitte, Premier League clubs have now spent £10bn on players since the first transfer window on January 2003.

Premier League flexes its financial muscle

Despite Paris Saint-Germain capturing global headlines with their world record £200m purchase of Barcelona's Neymar, Premier League clubs still dominated their rival European leagues when it came to financial power.

Only Italy's Serie A spent even half as much as the Premier League with its £735m outlay. Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar purchase represented over a third of Ligue 1's total £590m spend, the German Bundesliga spent £510m while Spain's La Liga — whose transfer window closes tonight — has so far spent £500m.

"With the continued growth in clubs' revenues, principally from broadcast rights, it is no surprise that Premier League clubs have continued to maintain their leading position in the world's player transfer market," said Dan Jones, partner in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

“Premier League clubs continue to benefit from a virtuous circle: investing record revenues to acquire some of the best playing talent from around the world, which in turn helps the Premier League secure substantial improvements in domestic and international broadcast deals, and helps individual clubs maximise commercial revenues and matchday attendances through stadium improvements and similar long-term investments.”

Sustainable spending?

The numbers may be eye-popping, but according to Deloitte clubs' transfer expenditure has risen in line with increased revenues.

Overall spending on new players this summer represented 31 per cent of clubs' revenue, as estimated by Deloitte.

That's not particularly out of line with an average transfer spending-revenue ratio of 27 per cent since the window was first introduced in 2003.

"Importantly, and when analysed in the context of generating record broadcast, commercial and matchday revenues, Premier League clubs are spending well within their means," said Jones

"For the last 15 years, annual transfer spending has remained within the range of between a fifth and a third, and averaged at around a quarter, of total revenues. With the Premier League clubs' revenue showing no sign of decreasing in the foreseeable future, we would expect to see spending continue to rise."