Transport for London is planning to crack down on drivers flouting the rules by hiking fines for parking in the wrong place, using bus lanes and failing to pay the congestion charge.

Penalty charge notice (PCN) fees will be jacked up from £130 to £160, with early payment fines rising from £65 to £80.

If put in place, the changes would net TfL between £22.5m to £45.0m in additional revenues each year.

TfL said it plans to use the proceeds to reinvest in the London's transport network and will "help reduce congestion and improve road safety".

In the past five years, there has been a 12 per cent increase in the number of motorists being issued with PCNs. TfL said the rise from 1.3m in 2011/12 to 1.5m in 2016/17 "is a clear indicator that the current deterrent is no longer effective".

Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s General Manager for Road User Charging, said:

We are committed to keeping the capital moving and by improving compliance we help keep junctions and roads clear, which if blocked cause significant impact to all road users. The overwhelming majority of motorists follow the rules; however we have seen a steady increase in the number of motorists flouting them so it is clear the current Penalty Charge Notice level is not as effective as it once was.

The consultation launches on 4 September and will run until 10 November, with any changes potentially implemented in early 2018.

