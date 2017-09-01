Londoners rejoice: Cult curry house Tayyabs has reopened

Courtney Goldsmith

Well, Friday lunch is sorted.

Tayyabs, the East London curry house adored by locals, has reopened after it was shut down by UK Immigration authorities earlier this week.

The family-owned Whitechapel restaurant had allegedly employed illegal workers, but the restaurant said staff work permits were not properly vetted by an external recruitment company.

Holy Shish!! @1tayyabs issued with a closure notice?? A dark day for London. pic.twitter.com/TQMngRRXv4 — Good News Hackney (@GoodNewsHackney) August 30, 2017

Aleem Tayyab, the restaurant's boss, told the London Evening Standard he would now bring immigration checks in-house.

The Home Office said nine people did not have the correct documentation to work in the UK.

"Acting on intelligence, Immigration Enforcement officers visited Tayyabs, Fieldgate Street, Whitechapel on Friday 25th August," a spokesperson for the Home Office said.

"Nine offenders were encountered. Six Pakistani nationals were arrested, with five of them being detained while steps are taken to remove them from the UK. The sixth is required to report regularly to Immigration Enforcement."

The Home Office said the restaurant ended up being closed because of outstanding civil penalty fines of £95,000, the high proportion of offenders found and previous offences.

"A civil penalty referral notice was also served on the business, which carries a fine of up to £180,000," the spokesperson said.

Tayyab apologised for the inconvenience to customers.

“We’re incredibly busy but now we’ve realised that now I need to sit down with one of my brothers to do the recruitment and all the compliance checks ourselves now rather than getting a third party to do it," he said.

“It’s been devastating for us, we’ve never been closed for this long and we have to put our house in order."

