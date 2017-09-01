Emma Haslett

Almost 40 per cent was wiped off shares in London-listed pharma giant Indivior this morning after it warned a US court had ruled against it in a dispute over patents.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company fell 38 per cent to 257.8p in early trading, after it vowed to fight back following a ruling from the US District Court of Delaware, which found that generic anti-addiction treatments proposed by rival Dr Reddy's did not infringe three of its patents.

"The company intends to continue vigorously defending its intellectual property and believes that it has grounds to appeal the ruling," said Invidior today.

"Unless and until the court's ruling is reversed on appeal, and in the absence of other judicial relief, the company will not be able to rely on [its] patents to prevent Dr Reddy's from manufacturing and marketing a generic film alternative in the US."

