Liam Fox: Britain will not be blackmailed by the EU over the divorce bill

Courtney Goldsmith

Trade secretary Liam Fox has said the UK must not be "blackmailed" by the European Union over the so-called Brexit bill.

Fox's comments follow the end of the third round of Brexit negotiations yesterday, in which EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said no "decisive progress" was made on any key issues, including the size of Britain's divorce bill.

"We can't be blackmailed into paying a price on the first part," Fox told ITV news.

He added that Brussels should move on to discuss future relations between the UK and EU. "We think we should begin discussions on the final settlement because that's good for business, and it's good for the prosperity both of the British people and of the rest of the people of the European Union," Fox said.

Barnier's comments yesterday sparked fresh fears in the City that key trade and transition talks would be pushed back to next year.

The UK had hoped to begin trade talks as soon as October but Barnier yesterday indicated that deadline would not be met.

City bosses have warned jobs could start moving out of London if financial services firms don't have clarity about the future relationship between Britain and the bloc by the end of December.