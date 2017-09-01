Ready for lift-off: Flybe begins its tie-up with Eastern Airways

Courtney Goldsmith

Budget airline Flybe and Eastern Airways have officially begun their alliance today.

The two airlines have signed a joint revenue and risk sharing agreement covering four Eastern aircraft to fly existing Flybe branded routes from Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester as of today.

The partnership, first announced in June, will "significantly" enhance connectivity in Scotland, Flybe said.

Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener, said:

The flights, both under the franchise and risk-sharing agreements, demonstrate our long-term commitment to Scotland and provide much needed choice on some of the lifeline routes so critical to the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

She added: "Flybe and Eastern together also offer a wealth of onward connections to the UK and the rest of the world and we look forward to welcoming passengers on board."

The separate five-year franchise agreement under which Eastern will operate its scheduled route network under the Flybe brand will start on 29 October 2017 and tickets will be on sale for those flights early this month, Flybe said.

Flybe hit turbulence in its last financial year after IT writedowns, overcapacity, increased fare competition and industrial action hurt its performance.

However, in July the budget airline's shares soared after the introduction of new Heathrow services boosted its revenue.

