Volkswagen will offer drivers up to £7,000 to scrap their old car

Emma Haslett

Two years after Volkswagen was rocked by a diesel emissions scandal, the company has said it will offer drivers thousands of pounds to scrap their old diesel cars.

The company said today it will offer drivers as much as £7,000 to trade in diesel cars made before 2010, in an effort to encourage drivers to ditch their polluting vehicles in favour of newer, cleaner models.

Under the scheme, which runs between today and the end of December, drivers will be given discounts ranging between £1,500 and £7,000 to trade in their old Audis, Skodas and Seat cars for new ones.

If drivers opt for its electrified models, they will also benefit from the government's £4,500 grant for low-emission vehicles, meaning customers could save as much as £10,000 on one of VW's new £32,000 e-Golfs.

The news follows a similar move by Toyota, which yesterday offered to pay UK customers as much as £4,000 to trade in their polluting cars for new ones.

Ford, BMW, Hyundai and Mercedes have all made similar offers.

Read more: Car industry patents rise by a fifth in five years as tech drive speeds up

Emissions cheating

Two years ago VW admitted it had cheated emissions tests, affecting 11m of its vehicles.

However, at the end of July this year it raised expectations for full-year sales as profits more than doubled in the second quarter, while revenues rose 7.3 per cent.

The company has also been accused by the EU of teaming up with other German car giants to breach EU cartel rules, but shares in the manufacturer have shrugged off those accusations.

Read more: The bus is back: Volkswagen's electric camper van is coming in 2022