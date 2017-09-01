It's official: Rio Tinto has sold its Australian coal assets for $2.69bn

Courtney Goldsmith

Rio Tinto has completed the $2.69bn (£2.08bn) sale of its Australian thermal coal assets to China-backed Yancoal.

Yancoal, which beat out rival Glencore in a bidding war for the assets, will take over management of the Coal & Allied Industries subsidiary from today. The unit is based in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Rio's shareholders voted to approve the sale of the wholly owned subsidiary in June.

The mining giant has revised down its guidance for thermal coal production in 2017 due to the sale. Rio now expects 13m tonnes to 14m tonnes after previously estimating 17m tonnes to 18m tonnes.

The $2.69bn deal comprises $2.45bn in cash paid today and a further $240m of unconditional guaranteed royalty payments.

The first royalty payment of $10m was made today and an additional $100m will be received by the end of the year. A further $90m is expected before the end of 2018.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rio may also receive an additional roaylaty linked to the coal price capped at $410m.

In July, Glencore agreed a deal with Yancoal and Mitsubishi to buy a 49 per cent stake in coal mines in the Hunter Valley region for $1.1bn.

