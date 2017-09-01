Frank Dalleres

Chelsea’s summer of frustration in the transfer window took a further twist on a dramatic deadline day when they missed out on deals for midfielder Ross Barkley and striker Fernando Llorente.

Just hours after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain snubbed a move to Stamford Bridge in favour of joining Liverpool, his England team-mate Barkley pulled out of a switch from Everton after a £30m fee had been agreed and Llorente opted for Tottenham despite the Blues having appeared favourites to land the £15m Spaniard.

The Premier League champions did succeed in bolstering their full-back options with £23m Davide Zappacosta from Torino and were hopeful that last-ditch efforts to finalise a £30m deal for Leicester’s Danny Drinkwater would prove successful.

Yet it proved a strangely anticlimactic deadline day, with much-anticipated moves involving Alexis Sanchez, Thomas Lemar, Virgil van Dijk and Riyad Mahrez collapsing or failing to materialise.

At least £126m was spent by Premier League clubs and possibly as much as £180m, which would constitute a record for a deadline day. England’s top flight invested around £1.4bn throughout the window – also a new high.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte had made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad but saw a host of targets – Romelu Lukaku, Leonardo Bonucci, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Llorente and, finally, Barkley – slip through his fingers.

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri confirmed that Barkley had changed his mind at the last minute, saying: “It is a big surprise but that is football.”

Chelsea are believed to remain hopeful of signing Barkley in January. Tottenham, who had also trailed the 23-year-old, could also revive their interest during the winter window.

Zappacosta, 25, is a crossing specialist and is set to provide cover for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose £35m departure from Arsenal was confirmed yesterday, had been lined up for that role before opting to join Liverpool instead.

Drinkwater was believed to be at Chelsea’s Cobham training groud last night in anticipation of his transfer, although doubt was cast on the deal when Leicester failed to sign a replacement in Sporting Lisbon’s Adrien Silva.

As well as Llorente, Tottenham completed the £23m signing of Ivory Coast full-back Serge Aurier from Paris Saint-Germain after he was granted a work permit, although a possible loan move for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes ran aground.

Spain international Llorente has signed a two-year contract at Spurs and is expected to provide back-up to Harry Kane.

Swansea moved quickly to replace the 32-year-old by re-signing Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

Earlier, they pulled off one of the coups of the window by landing Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches on loan from German champions Bayern Munich.

City failed to land long-term target Alexis Sanchez, despite agreeing a £60m deal in principle with Arsenal. The move collapsed after Monaco’s Thomas Lemar turned down a £90m move to the Gunners.

Crystal Palace were hopeful of completing the £26m signing of Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool, following the France centre-back’s successful loan spell at Selhurst Park last season.

Southampton made good on their promise to keep Liverpool target Van Dijk, while no move materialised for Mahrez, despite the Leicester winger leaving the Algeria squad in preparation for an unspecified transfer.

Read more: Why Premier League clubs are playing hardball over want-away stars