Christian May

Last Thursday evening, the capital’s second largest private residence after Buckingham Palace welcomed its newest occupant.

Billionaire Woody Johnson is America’s new ambassador to the Court of St James, and the magnificent Winfield House in Regent’s Park is now his home. He spent the weekend meeting US embassy officials and settling into his new digs before heading to the Foreign Office on Tuesday where he presented his credentials to foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

America’s new man in London has a tough act to follow, given that invitations to parties thrown by his predecessor were often considered the hottest tickets in town. Matthew Barzun was a pal of Obama’s and in keeping with the nature of America’s ambassadorial appointments his successor, Johnson, has known Trump for years and donated to his campaign.

So, aside from maintaining the Winfield House reputation for hospitality, what else will be occupying the mind of the newly minted link between the White House and Her Majesty’s government? Brexit, obviously.

US embassy sources stress that for now their objective is to watch the UK-EU discussions and see how they develop. There will be no flurry of activity on a UK-US deal until our withdrawal is a little clearer, but I’m told the new ambassador is keen to “see how he can help”.

The state visit of President Trump is still on the cards, despite having been shunted into next year. The grounds of Winfield House will doubtless offer some shelter from the mass of protesters opposed to the visit, but despite the noise of the anti-Trump lobby, the UK-US relationship remains absolutely vital, something the new ambassador fully recognises.

His aides plan a series of events and introductions over the coming months, telling me “every ambassador has his own style.” London is about to find out if this one has substance, too.

Estonia's justice minister proves a point with aplomb

I’ve written here before about the reasons to admire Estonia, and I’m happy to offer another one. The Greek justice minister refused to attend a conference on crimes committed by communist governments, on the grounds that communism has “positive aspects” and the conference “sends a wrong and dangerous political message”. This prompted his Estonian counterpart, Urmas Reinsalu, to respond in the most articulate and erudite way, explaining that “in light of the experience of my country and my people, I will contest your argument that there is something good to communism.” He continued: “We are politicians, and our job is to protect values and virtues. Our values are human rights, democracy, and a state based on the rule of law, to which I see no alternative. This is why I am against any kind of ideology and political movement resulting from it that denies these values.” Reinsalu delivers a lesson that all young communists should read.

Do we always have to give standing ovations now?

Call me a miserable sod but there’s something I want to get off my chest: at what point did it become obligatory to offer a standing ovation at every theatre performance? When people leap to their feet at a curtain call the rest of us face a choice: join in or draw attention to ourselves . The Book of Mormon, which is about as bad as a stage production can get, had everyone standing up at the end when I saw it. So did The Ferryman, which was excellent, though I was happy to express my admiration from a sedentary position.

George Osborne's sinister turn

It’s been reported that when asked what he would do upon leaving the Treasury last year, George Osborne replied “plot the downfall of my enemies”. He may not have imagined that he’d soon have a platform from which to do this, but he’s clearly now enjoying undermining the new PM from the pages of the Standard – and with a rather gruesome flavour. In recent months he’s called her a “dead woman walking”, described her as “the living dead” and ruminated on her “execution”. Sinister...

