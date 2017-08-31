Former Morrisons boss flies home to head up Dublin airport owner

Helen Cahill

The former chief executive of Morrisons, Dalton Philips, has been named as the new boss of DAA, the company that runs Dublin airport.

Philips, who was born in Dublin, left Morrisons in 2015. He will be taking over from Kevin Toland at DAA.

Semi-state owned DAA owns Cork airport and a host of retail businesses across 10 countries.

It is thought that as DAA boss Philips will be focusing on delivering a second runway for Dublin airport.

In December, Philips was also appointed as chairman of the burger chain Byron. He also acts as a senior adviser to the London branch of The Boston Consulting Group.

Philips said: “DAA plays an essential role within the Irish economy, with Dublin and Cork airports alone generating or facilitating more than 100,000 jobs in the Irish economy and contributing the equivalent of 4.4 per cent of GDP.

"Our focus will continue to be on providing the best customer experience for the millions of passengers who travel through our airports every year.”