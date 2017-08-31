Toyota announces a scrappage scheme for the UK

Helen Cahill

Japanese carmaker Toyota has today launched a scrappage scheme for the UK, giving customers the chance to claim up to £4,000 when they trade in their old cars for a new model.

Toyota is following in the footsteps of Ford, BMW and Mercedes with its offer.

In a scheme running until the end of the year, Toyota will pay out between £2,000 and £4,000 towards the cost of a new vehicle.

Paul Van der Burgh, Toyota GB president and managing director, said: “Our scrappage scheme is a win-win solution. Motorists can dispose of their older vehicles and have access to our cleaner, more efficient model range.

“What’s more, everyone who takes up our scrappage scheme can be assured their vehicle will be disposed of in an environmentally responsible fashion that maximises recycling opportunities.”

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has found that around 19.3m cars made under the old European emissions standards remain on the road.

When it announced its scrappage scheme, Ford said reducing that number would reduce CO2 by 15m tonnes per year.

Consumers taking part in Ford's scheme will receive an incentive of between £2,000 and £7,000 to trade in their old vehicles.

“Ford shares society’s concerns over air quality”, said Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director of Ford in Britain.

“Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that."