Slowing British sales prompt fall in London business confidence

Jasper Jolly

Domestic sales growth among London’s businesses reached its slowest rate since 2010, dragging on business confidence, a new survey published today has revealed.

British sales from London businesses grew by only 1.8 per cent annually the third quarter, down from 3.6 per cent in the same period last year, according to the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAEW).

The slowdown in sales growth dragged the ICAEW measure of business confidence in the capital back into overall pessimism, at minus 7.7 points.

Read more: Consumer confidence moves back up but business remains unconvinced

Overall confidence from London businesses moved into positive territory in the second quarter of 2017 for the first time since the start of 2016. However, the latest fall in confidence comes as economists expect consumer spending to dip as inflation squeezes budgets, dragging on overall UK economic growth.

The outlook for exporters was more positive, with annual sales growth of 3.5 per cent, roughly in line with the same period last year.

The weakness of sterling since the EU referendum last year has boosted the output of some exporters, who have seen their products become more attractive to foreign buyers.

The fall back in confidence in the third quarter was “not unexpected” owing to a “fog of uncertainty” in government, said Andrea Dunhill, ICAEW London director.

She said: “Since the announcement of the general election, a vacuum has been left with government’s attention swallowed by a hung parliament and the start of EU negotiations. The industrial strategy has been lost in the void, coupled with no clear signal towards post-Brexit policy.”

Read more: Employer confidence in the UK economy has dropped sharply