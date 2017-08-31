Horse racing betting tips: Masar can land another Solario for James Doyle

Bill Esdaile

ONLY the seven runners line up for the Group Three Solario Stakes (2.25pm) at Sandown Park tomorrow, but they include the hugely exciting Godolphin-owned colt MASAR.

The son of New Approach was having only his second racecourse start when running a gallant third to September in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He was extremely well backed that day but seemed pretty inexperienced at the business end, with the penny eventually dropping a little too late.

Only a short head separated him and Nyaleti for second place at the line and that filly has since gone on to win the Princess Margaret Stakes by five lengths.

It’s a little concerning that Masar has been off the track for the last two months, but this looks the ideal opportunity for him to get back to winning ways.

His trainer Charlie Appleby has his youngsters firing on all cylinders and the 3/1 available with Coral should be snapped up.

Jockey James Doyle last won this prize back in 2013 aboard the multiple Group One-winning Kingman and will be hoping this fellow can follow in his illustrious hoofprints.

His biggest danger could well be the colt that, not only carries Kingman’s famous colours, but is also trained by John Gosden.

Purser landed his Newbury maiden last month and comes from a yard looking for its fifth win in this race.

Gosden looks to have a chance of winning the 10-furlong handicap (3.35pm) with Monarchs Glen.

The son of Frankel hasn’t been seen in action since failing to settle properly back in the spring.

He has since been gelded, and if that helps him return to the form he was in when he won at Kempton in April, he’ll be hard to beat.

He could be extremely well-handicapped, but instead I’m going to side with Ralph Beckett’s PACIFY, who carries the colours of the Prince Of Wales and the Duchess Of Cornwall.

Beckett’s team have been struggling this summer but have bounced back into red-hot form in recent weeks.

There is no getting away from the fact that this five-year-old gelding is a well-handicapped horse, and he went very close at Newmarket back in July off a 3lb lower mark.

With his stable back in better health, he can return to the winners’ enclosure for the first time in two years.

If the rain does fall, then look out for Brian Meehan’s Mutarakez at around the 25/1 mark.

He’s had a little bit of a break, but is still on a fair mark and is a winner waiting to happen if he puts his mind to it.

Finally, the opening five furlong handicap (1.50pm) looks a fiendishly difficult puzzle to solve with all 10 runners having a chance according to the bookmakers.

Traditionally you want a low draw on Sandown’s five furlong track, but the last two winners burst out of double figure stalls.

Richard Guest’s four-year-old filly Lydia’s Place is respected from the foot of the weights, with leading apprentice David Egan taking 3lbs out of the saddle.

She looks fairly weighted and should go well from a handy draw in stall three.

However, we’ve seen time and time again this Flat season that age is purely a number and I’m keen on the chances of 10-year-old MONSIEUR JOE at around 7/1.

No yard is in better form than Paul Midgley at the moment. Not only are the horses winning, but they’re also doing so at decent prices.

This veteran has some excellent form, including a short-head second to Brando in last year’s Group Three Coral Charge over course and distance.

He was second to Ornate at Newmarket three starts back, yet was still dropped 4lbs for that effort.

His mark of 92 is his lowest since June 2010 and I just feel the handicapper may have relented too much.

Adam Kirby is a positive jockey booking and while his draw in stall 10 isn’t ideal, on his day he is a much better horse than these.

It's a fantastic day at Sandown tomorrow with their Superheroes Return Family Fun Day, so make sure you head down there.

POINTER

Monsieur Joe e/w 1.50pm Sandown

Masar 2.25pm Sandown