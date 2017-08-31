Bill Esdaile

TIPSTERS and punters are always faced with difficult decisions and one of the biggest ones is whether to stick with or abandon a horse if it gets what is perceived to be a bad draw.

The five furlong course at Beverley has one of the biggest draw biases in the country – in the last 10 renewals of the Beverley Bullet (3.15pm), eight winners have come from stall four or lower.

That is pretty clear evidence, although the other two winners exited stall nine, so a wider draw isn’t impossible to overcome.

The two horses I’ve been most interested in all week have been JUDICIAL and Alpha Delphini, and yes, you’ve guessed it, they’ve been drawn in stalls 10 and 11 respectively.

Alpha Delphini won this race 12 months ago from stall four and he’s been running in better company this season.

A third place in the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock in May was followed by a respectable sixth in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He’s been a little disappointing since then, though, and I’m sweeter on the chances of Judicial.

Julie Camacho’s five-year-old has won three times this season and wasn’t beaten far by today’s rival Kimberella at Chester last time.

That was on good-to-soft ground over six furlongs and his best form is over the minimum trip with lightning quick conditions.

Everything looks perfect, apart from his draw, so I’m willing to stick with him at 7/1 with 188BET.

Kimberella is probably the biggest threat from stall four, as he can track the speedy Take Cover and look to pounce late on.

However, there is an argument that he is now slightly better over six furlongs.

POINTERS

Judicial e/w 3.15pm Beverley