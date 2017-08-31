Melissa York

White City Living, White City

The final chapter in White City’s redevelopment is going on sale this weekend. In total, there will be 1,477 new homes created across 8 acres of land, including new shops and office space, developed by St James, part of the Berkeley Homes group. The first new homes are expected to be finished in late 2019.

Call 020 3811 2197

Mapleton Crescent, Wandsworth

From £685,000

New homes targeted at first time buyers went on sale in the heart of Wandsworth yesterday. The 27 storey tower comprises 36 two and three bedroom apartments by Pocket Living, an enterprise that aims to build affordable housing for Londoners. These are its first Pocket Edition homes, which means they’re available to anyone, not just those that live or work in the area. A show apartment with virtual reality technology is open for prospective buyers and completions are expected in the summer of 2018.

Call Savills on 0207 409 8756

Cambium, Southfields

From £429,950

The full cost of stamp duty will be covered if you reserve a selected home at an open day next weekend in south west London. Near Wimbeldon and Putney, the marketing suite in Victoria Drive will be open from 10am to 4pm on 9 and 10 September to prospective buyers of 55 apartments and 55 townhouses by eco-developer Lend Lease. The new homes are centred around a 200-year-old oak tree said to be planted by legendary landscape architect Capability Brown, with a children’s play area and an “urban meadow”.

Call 020 3817 7000

The Electric Quarter, Enfield

From £474,995 for a three bedroom house

Help to Buy is available on family homes in Ponders End, north London. The affordability scheme means buyers put up a 5 per cent deposit, then apply for a government loan for 40 per cent of the value, then get a commercial mortgage for the remaining 55 per cent. One and two bedroom apartments and three and four bedroom townhouses are going on sale tomorrow at the Lovell Homes development. Due to be finished in 2019, the homes are near good schools, Enfield Retail Park and the Lee Valley Golf Course.

Call 020 3811 3324

Queen’s Wharf, Hammersmith

From £1.15m for a two bedroom apartment

The show apartment for a new set of homes at the foot of the Grade II listed Hammersmith Bridge is set to be unveiled to the public this weekend. It’s been developed by interior designer Rachel Winham with a distinctly Scandinavian feel. The project will also create a new riverside walkway around the new homes and refurbish Riverside Studios, a former BBC studio where episodes of Dr Who and Hancock’s Half Hour were filmed. It’ll reopen as an arts centre in 2018, while the new homes are completing this year.

Call 020 7205 2973