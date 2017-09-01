Labour’s next Brexit policy is just about anybody’s guess

Greg Hands

Last year, the public made it clear that they wanted change when they voted to leave the European Union. The referendum result was not a vote for the status quo.

I voted to remain – as did many in the City – but we must respect the democratic will of the people and get on with securing the best deal for everyone in the United Kingdom. We have now triggered Article 50, and there is no going back.

Since the referendum vote, the Conservatives have set out a clear plan to guide the country through the crucial exit talks and deliver what the British people voted for, seizing the opportunities offered by Brexit. This plan is in place so that everyone, from the owner of your local corner shop to multinational businesses investing in our capital city, knows when and how Brexit will happen.

In that time, the Labour party has been doing everything it can to frustrate the process, creating confusion, concern and uncertainty on the way.

Labour is playing politics with the future of our country.

This week, Labour’s shadow Brexit secretary, Sir Keir Starmer, announced another change in the party’s Brexit policy ahead of the third round of the negotiations with the EU. Starmer stated that Labour wanted to seek a transitional deal that keeps the UK in the Customs Union and the Single Market after the two year Article 50 process has ended.

But within hours of the announcement, it had already started to unravel.

Starmer was contradicting his leader, his shadow chancellor and indeed himself – having previously stated that we couldn’t have membership of the Single Market unless we were inside the EU.

Senior Labour figures, including Lord Mandelson and Heidi Alexander, then lined up to suggest Britain could remain in the Single Market forever.

The past week just confirms what we have seen from the opposition party all year: Labour has no idea about what it wants as we leave the EU.

This is Labour’s tenth plan in just 14 months – from calling for the immediate triggering of Article 50 on the morning of the referendum result, to firing shadow frontbenchers for voting to stay in the Single Market, and now calling for the UK to stay in the Single Market long after Britain leaves the EU.

It’s only a matter of time before their position changes again. Labour’s stance on Brexit is just not credible.

This uncertainty and flip-flopping does not provide clarity for you, your family, or businesses across the UK. You want to know exactly what Brexit will mean for you, the City, and Britain’s place in the global economy. This is why the Conservatives have set out exactly what we want to achieve from leaving the EU.

We know that as we exit the EU the country will face new challenges, but since the referendum we have set out a clear plan for how we deal with these changes.

We’ve announced what we want to achieve from our negotiations, including taking back control of our borders and our laws, protecting workers’ rights, building new trade agreements with other countries, strengthening our precious union, and maintaining a deep and special partnership with the EU.

And we’ve recently gone further, publishing position papers on what we want our relationship with the EU to look like once we’ve left.

The Conservatives have committed to clarity and certainty, so that everyone knows just how things will change as we depart the EU. And businesses have responded. In the past week, we’ve seen Aston Martin and Nissan both putting their faith in Britain’s future by announcing new deals and investment.

However we voted in the referendum, we must now pull together and get on with delivering the very best Brexit for everyone. While Labour is busy changing its position from one week to the next, we are making steps to negotiate a deal with the EU that avoids unnecessary disruption, and seizes the opportunities of Brexit.

We need to channel our energy towards a successful Brexit deal that works for everyone in this country and guarantees our long term prosperity.

