Training anxiety out of the decision-making process

Rajiv Nathwani

Experiencing stress when making crucial decisions is a natural reaction to pressure, and one which some people argue gives them a business edge.

However, stress now accounts for over a third of all work-related ill health, and when sustained over long periods can easily morph into long term mental health issues, such as anxiety. This can be debilitating for business leaders who must be confident in making pressurised decisions in a measured and timely fashion.

Training anxiety out of making decisions means recognising anxiety’s power to exhaust, distract and demoralise. Equipping yourself with the tools to build up your resilience to these outcomes is easier said than done.

However, if you want to improve your efficiency through minimising the impact of stress, here’s what my experience in the high pressure alternative finance industry has taught me.

Be proactive as well as reactive

Many of us carry around the physical symptoms of stress without recognising it – when told to relax your shoulders you become instantly aware they were tensed.

It is too late to deal with stress once we’ve reached breaking point. This does little to help us in the moment it hits, such as making a pressurised decision, and typically results in panicked reactions with potentially catastrophic business results.

Physical exercise, such as yoga, that focuses on bringing you back to your body is an invaluable way of taking stock of how much stress you are carrying, then making a conscious effort to let it go.

By switching off, you will be able to make each day’s decisions with a fresh outlook, clearing away the stressful residue of yesterday.

While it won’t always be possible to just unroll your yoga mat, the breathing skills you adopt will be transferable. Even if yoga isn’t for you, take the time to investigate and practise coping mechanisms to identify which work for you.

Become a realist, not a pessimist in disguise

When you are aspirational, it’s easy to hold yourself to impossibly high standards. Setting yourself unrealistic targets, and becoming overly critical of yourself when you can’t fulfil them, creates the foundation for highly pressurised decision-making processes that cultivate stress and reduce overall effectiveness.

Building up your confidence through allowing time to consider your achievements is crucial to not becoming fixated on perceived failures, and will enable you to make decisions more confidently.

Establish the root of your anxiety

Experiencing anxiety during high pressure situations is often confusing and intimidating. As we know, stress is an obstacle to coming up with clear, well thought-out decisions.

The school of psychotherapy argues that every individual has an unconscious set of core beliefs that act as life rules.

If you’ve experienced an anxious episode, take the time to assess what it made you think about yourself and where this belief may have originated from, before writing yourself a list of evidence to the contrary.

Making the reasons for your anxiety conscious allows you to rationalise and overcome them.

Becoming a stronger decision-maker means opening yourself up to recognising stress before it develops into an anxious episode, and if this is unavoidable, cultivating the right mindset to overcome it.

Not only will this minimise the impact of stress on your body, but empower you to make decisions efficiently and confidently.