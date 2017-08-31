Oval cricket ground evacuated after crossbow bolt lands on pitch

Caitlin Morrison

The Oval cricket ground has been evacuated this afternoon after reports that a crossbow bolt had landed in the ground.

Metropolitan Police said they were made aware at 4:35pm of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket ground.

"Officers are on scene," the Met said.

"The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation. There are no reported injuries.

"At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground. There have been no arrests."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

