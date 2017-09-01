Today's City Moves cover investment education, insurance and fintech. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

CFA Institute

Robert W Jenkins, adjunct professor of finance at London Business School, has been named chairman of the board of governors of the CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals. Robert is a practitioner-turned-teacher. He ran trading rooms at CitiGroup for 16 years and asset management firms for the following 18. He represented the investment industry as chair of the UK’s Investment Association and served on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. He teaches investment management at London Business School and helped to establish the AQR Asset Management Institute at LBS. Robert has been a member of the board of governors of CFA Institute since 2013. He will assume the role of chair, with effect from 1 September, 2017. The CFA Institute is the leading membership and standards-setting body for the global investment profession.

Marsh

Marsh, a global leader in insurance broking and innovative risk management solutions, has appointed David Nayler as leader of its UK financial institutions industry practice. Reporting to Charles Beresford-Davies, risk management practice Leader, UK & Ireland, David’s employment is expected to commence in early 2018. In this role, David will bring together financial services sector client management, technical, placement and risk management specialists from across the business. David joins Marsh from Aon where, since 2005, he has worked in a variety of leadership roles within the firm’s financial and professional services group, including heading up the legal and claims practice.

Traydstream

Fintech firm Traydstream has appointed Citi Bank’s ex-head of trade for Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Sameer Sehgal, as its chief executive officer. He brings over 22 years’ expertise in trade, having held several senior roles over the years. Sameer has a premier banking background, having worked in a number of senior roles internationally. Prior to joining Traydstream he headed Citi Bank’s Trade business in EMEA from 2009-2017 making it the largest trade bank in EMEA, with coverage over global distribution and commodities finance as well. He is recognised as a business builder, who brought in a slew of new capabilities to Citi EMEA, including expansion into supply chain finance, export and agency finance, shipping, commodities finance and lately sales financing. He comes with vast experience across geographies in Asia and in EMEA. Earlier in his career Sameer also held senior roles at Bank of America.

