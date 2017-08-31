Joe Hall

Tottenham deadline day signing Serge Aurier says his £23m move from Paris Saint-Germain represents a "fresh start" after a controversy-strewn period with the French giants.

The Ivory Coast right-back, who will fill the hole left in Spurs' squad following the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

Aurier's deal was delayed by work permit issues due to the suspended prison sentence he received for assaulting a French police officer last year.

In 2015 he was banned for three European matches by Uefa for insulting a referee on Facebook before he was suspended by Paris Saint-Germain themselves for directing homophobic comments towards manager Laurent Blanc in another Facebook post.

"This is a fresh start for me. I am determined to prove myself as a professional both on and off the pitch," said Aurier.

"The fans are the most important people at any club and I am looking forward to showing them and everyone at Spurs the real Serge Aurier."

Late summer spending spree

Aurier's arrival takes Spurs' summer spending to £77m following the arrivals of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and centre-backs Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez in the last fortnight.

Only in 2013, when the world record sale of Gareth Bale to Real Madrid freed Spurs to spend over £100m on seven new players, have the North Londoners ever spent as much in a single summer transfer window.

However, Spurs' spending has been offset by greater income from player sales.

The club's net spend currently stands at around £-15m, with around £95m raised from the sales of Walker, Clinton N'Jie, Kevin Wimmer, Federico Fazio and Nabil Bentaleb.