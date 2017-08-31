McColl's sales buoyed by convenience stores snapped-up from Co-op

Helen Cahill

McColl's summer sales this year were given a helping hand from its acquisition of stores from the Co-op.

The figures

For the 13 weeks to 27 August, like-for-like sales edged up 0.7 per cent, with sales in convenience stores up 0.7 per cent and sales in newsagents up 0.3 per cent.

Total revenue for the quarter was up 31.1 per cent, and for the year-to-date, it was up 15.8 per cent.

Why it's interesting

Last year, McColl's announced it was buying 298 convenience stores from the Co-op, and in its announcement today, the group said all of the new stores were integrated into its wider network by July. In the newly-acquired stores, like-for-like sales were up 2.6 per cent for the third quarter.

More recently McColl's secured a supply deal with Morrisons; the supermarket will supply the convenience store chain with around 400 food products, and McColl's has been given exclusive access to Safeway-branded goods for a year.

What McColl's said

Jonathan Miller, chief executive of McColl's, said: "We continue to look at opportunities to further enhance organic growth, and are pleased by the progress we are making with our convenience store refresh trial.

"We're delighted to have secured Morrisons as our long-term wholesale supply partner and, with recent research confirming that the Safeway brand resonates with over two thirds of shoppers, we are excited to be relaunching it within McColl's stores."