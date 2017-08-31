Bitcoin edges closer to $4,700 after breaking past a new high

Courtney Goldsmith

Bitcoin's price has shot up past $4,600 to reach a new high for the cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, one coin was trading up 3.38 per cent at $4,698.75, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The digital currency first tipped over the $4,600 point on Tuesday, and it has remained relatively stable since then.

The infamously volatile cryptocurrency has been breaking milestones left and right this summer as it rocketed up from around $2,500 at the beginning of June.

However, last week prices dipped back below $4,000.

Bitcoin has been gaining more mainstream traction over recent months with more regulators and investors getting enthusiastic about the technology - or at least deciding to look into what it all means.

Most other major cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today.

Ethereum's ether token rose 2.41 per cent to trade at $385.23, which was close to its record high of around $400, and bitcoin cash was trading up 6.06 per cent at $597.89.

Bitcoin cash was created earlier this month when bitcoin's underlying technology split in two.

