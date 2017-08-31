Joe Hall

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has admired new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ever since he starred as a youngster against his old Borussia Dortmund side.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has completed a £35m switch from Arsenal to Anfield after opting for Klopp's Liverpool team over Chelsea.

Arsenal had accepted a bid from both clubs for the versatile 24-year-old, who has signed a five-year deal worth a reported £120,000-a-week with the Reds after turning down a £180,000 offer to stay at Emirates Stadium.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made 198 appearances for the North Londoners after signing as a teenager from Southampton six years ago.

Two of those appearances in particular — against Dormund in the Champions League — caught the eye of his new manager.

"I remember the first time I saw him play live," said Klopp.

"It was at Dortmund in 2014 and he came on as a sub that day and made a big impact. He stood out immediately because of his pace and skills and his attitude in such a big game for a young player; I remember him chasing back to make a brilliant challenge on Mkhitaryan in the box to save a certain goal.

"Since then I have followed him and when I heard it may be possible to sign him I didn't need to think twice."

Klopp acknowledged Oxlade-Chamberlain's "tough" decision to move to Liverpool over Chelsea.

"This is someone making a tough decision to leave one great club and come to another great club and I think he had many options," said Klopp.

"So to get him means I am delighted."