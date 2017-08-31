Joe Hall

Tottenham could hijack Chelsea's move for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente after having a bid accepted for the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old appeared set for a deadline day switch to Stamford Bridge after the Premier League champions' reported £15m bid was accepted by the Swans.

Yet Spurs could yet pip their London rivals to his signature after launching a last minute bid to make him their second-choice striker.

Llorente, a World Cup winner with Spain, scored 15 goals last season as Swansea successfully avoided relegation.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has urged the club to make a move for Llorente since January when it first became clear that striker Diego Costa had no long-term future in West London.

The Italian developed a strong relationship with the 6ft 4in striker when the pair worked together at Juventus.

At Tottenham, however, Llorente may have a clearer path to the first team. Should he opt for White Hart Lane, he would become Mauricio Pochettino's second choice frontman behind Harry Kane while Vincent Janssen would be allowed to leave.