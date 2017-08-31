Nina Edy

Being taken up the Shard used to be a pretty exclusive thing, given the £35 price tag, but today Londoners will get the chance to catch the sunset from its viewing platform for free.

The experience comes complete with window-facing hammocks, special guests and melodic house music, alongside Instagram-worthy polaroid photo opps - and the breathtaking view of the London skyline in the sunset, which takes place at 7.49pm.

The event is part of a series being hosted by Corona throughout August and September in an effort to persuade city dwellers to skip heading straight underground after their working day and instead take to the sky (sort of).

Entrance begins at 7:30pm today: you’ll have to be 18 or over to attend, but that’s the only rule. All you have to do is turn up at The View from The Shard entrance. If you miss it, Corona will announce more surprise dates throughout August and September.

“Over the coming weeks we’ll also be surprising Londoners by inviting them to come to various outdoor locations across the city, to take a pause from their busy lives and reflect on the beauty of a perfect sunset across the city’s iconic skyline,” added Aina Fuller, marketing manager at Corona UK.