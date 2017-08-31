Lynsey Barber

They say it's not what you what you know but who you know, and at the top level of business, that appears to be true.

It turns out a connection with a fellow chief executive is how Dara Khosrowshahi became the dark horse who ended up landing the top job at Uber.

The founder and boss of Spotify Daniel Ek recommended Khosrowshahi for the job - and told him as such over a cocktail, it turns out.

The anecdote was revealed at an all hands meeting at Uber by Khosrowshahi as he introduced himself to the company, according to Yahoo Finance.

“I’ll tell you, a week ago I did not think I was going to get the job, so this is pretty freakin’ cool, based on everything I read,” he told them.

He also tweeted for the first time about his new job, sharing a picture of his new company ID. He starts next Tuesday.

The former Expedia chief executive cam out of nowhere to nab the most high-profile job in tech, beating two well-known contenders - HP's Meg Whitman and former GE boss Jeff Immelt.

#mynewbadge. I checked it and it works! Does @karaswisher have one of these? pic.twitter.com/SfXDjWeJYP — dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) August 30, 2017

Meanwhile Khosrowshahi, the most talked about man in tech this week (and for some time to come we expect), tantalised with the prospect that he wants the company to IPO.