The catastrophic collapse of Provident Financial has handed rival Morses Club a huge boost to profits.

The UK’s second largest doorstep lender today posted bumper half-year figures with one analyst saying it is “stealing business hand over fist” from Provident.

Total credit issued rose by a quarter to £82.2m, while customer numbers swelled by 12 per cent to 233,000 in the six months to 26 August.

Chief executive Paul Smith said the Morses had “capitalised on market conditions”.

Last week, shares in the then FTSE 100 firm Provident Financial plummeted almost three-quarters in hours after revealing a shopping list of woes. The group’s market capitalisation has subsequently bounced back but is still 30 per cent of its May value. Yesterday, the firm was relegated out of the blue-chip index.

Reflecting on Morses announcement today, ETX senior analyst Neil Wilson said: “More evidence of the botched revamp at Provident Financial – rival Morses Club is stealing business hand over fist.

Morses says the territory builds have performed ahead of management's expectations set at the beginning of the year. This is perhaps an understatement – they could not have known how badly Provvy would botch its changes and quickly agents would switch to them.

He continued: “This is more evidence that the idea to change a business model that’s worked perfectly well for 130 years was not so clever.”

Poorly managed

Shore Capital Markets analyst Gary Greenwood said:

Overall, full year profit performance is expected to be in line with market expectations, notwithstanding additional upfront costs associated with a significant increase in agent recruitment as the group has taken advantage of the fall out from the poorly managed restructuring by market leader Provident Financial of its home collected credit business.

Shares in Morses jumped by three per cent on this morning's announcement, while Provident Financial stock fell over two per cent.

Smith said: “We are delighted with all aspects of the progress of the business, reflecting the fact that we have capitalised on market conditions, whilst developing our strategy of product diversification. As the second largest lender in this market, we believe that our growth is based on a solid foundation of listening to our customers and adapting to their needs.”

