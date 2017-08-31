Tories signal a lack of support for May's next term

Catherine Neilan

Senior Tories have indicated that Theresa May will not be supported in her ambitions to run for a second term as Prime Minister.

Speaking from Japan, May yesterday said she planned to lead the Conservatives in a second election, as she was "in this for the long term".

High profile Tory MPs have told City A.M. they are minded not to rebel over the coming Brexit bill, with one saying the Prime Minister had scraped through sufficiently to suggest she could remain in the top job until 2019, characterising the next couple of years as "bumpy stability".

But it appears that there is little enthusiasm for May to lead a second General Election, after her dismal campaign earlier this year.

Nicky Morgan, chair of the Commons Treasury committee, told the BBC this morning: “One of the things that has been missing has been an attempt to reconcile the faultlines in the Conservative party shown up by Europe.”

She added: “I think it’s going to be difficult for Theresa May to lead us into the next general election ... we have got to think about how we renew our franchise.”

Lord Heseltine, who was deputy prime minister under John Major, suggested it would come down to whether Tory MPs were willing to put Theresa May against Jeremy Corbyn a second time.

“My own guess is they won’t ... The long term is the difficult one for Theresa May because I don’t think she’s got a long term,” he said.

The Prime Minister's former director of communications Katie Perrior told the Today Programme May was unlikely to stand again.