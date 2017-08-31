Southern and Southeastern trains face strikes as RMT union ballots cleaners

Courtney Goldsmith

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have announced today they are balloting cleaners on lines including Southern and Southeastern for strike action.

RMT revealed it will ballot members in two separate disputes over pay and working conditions - one with Wettons, who hold the cleaning contract on Southeastern, and one with Churchills, who hold the contract on Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which incorporates Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern.

“Rail companies who are making a fortune out of Britain’s privatised railways think nothing of treating their cleaning staff like dirt," said RMT general secretary, Mick Cash.

“These two separate disputes have a common thread and that is the attempt to lock in low pay levels for cleaners and the continuing refusal to upgrade working conditions to a humane and acceptable level."

The ballots will both open Monday, 4 September, and will offer strike action and action short of a strike.

Cash added:

“RMT will not allow Southern/GTR and Southeastern to wash their hands of these disputes and the issues at their core. They let these contracts to Churchills and Wettons and they have the power to demand that they treat their workforce with dignity and respect.



“RMT remains available for talks in both disputes.”

Communters have faced a number of travel disruptions this summer, due to strike action, scheduled works and unexpected issues, including delays into London Cannon Street this morning due to signalling issues at Lewisham.

