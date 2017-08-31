Thursday 31 August 2017 8:17am

London curry house Tayyabs shut down (for now)

 
Catherine Neilan
Everybody scream (Source: Getty)

East London curry house favourite Tayyabs appears to have been shut down by UK Immigration authorities.

Letters posted in the award-winning Whitechapel restaurant's windows suggested it had been served with an illegal working closure notice. They've been picked up by some upset locals.

"As you are aware, our restaurant has been issued with a closure notice. We are working hard to resolve this matter," the company responded.

Before East Londoners start panicking, Tayyabs said that it hopes to reopen today (31 August). Its most recent tweet suggested likewise.

