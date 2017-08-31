London curry house Tayyabs shut down (for now)

Catherine Neilan

East London curry house favourite Tayyabs appears to have been shut down by UK Immigration authorities.

Letters posted in the award-winning Whitechapel restaurant's windows suggested it had been served with an illegal working closure notice. They've been picked up by some upset locals.

OII MY EAST LONDON (and cultured) yutes. TAYYABS GOT CLOSED DOWN COS OF ILLEGAL WORKERS 😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/G9P2B46W20 — Prince Rafi (@RafzEscobar) August 29, 2017

Holy Shish!! @1tayyabs issued with a closure notice?? A dark day for London. pic.twitter.com/TQMngRRXv4 — Good News Hackney (@GoodNewsHackney) August 30, 2017

"As you are aware, our restaurant has been issued with a closure notice. We are working hard to resolve this matter," the company responded.

Before East Londoners start panicking, Tayyabs said that it hopes to reopen today (31 August). Its most recent tweet suggested likewise.