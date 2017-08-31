Ladbrokes Coral buoyed by strong growth in online gambling

Courtney Goldsmith

Online gambling is on the rise for bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral as high street sales dropped in the first half of the year.

The figures

The firm's proforma group revenue, which includes results for both Ladbrokes and Coral in the previous year, grew one per cent to £1.20m, driven by strong growth in digital.

UK retail net revenue fell six per cent in the six months to the end of June to £697.2m from £738.5m the previous year as customers shunned the high street for online gambling.

Digital net revenue rose 17 per cent on the previous year to £374.5m.

Ladbrokes increased its interim dividend for the six months to the end of June to 2p from 1p in 2016.

The company's shares lifted 1.02 per cent to 118.8p at the market open.

Why it's interesting

Ladbrokes Coral is up against regulatory hurdles across the industry as well as unfavourable sporting results, but chief executive Jim Mullen said the business is "in good shape".

"The business is now looking to the second half with confidence," Mullen said. The the bookmaker is well-positioned for making the most of the opportunities presented by the merger with Coral, Mullen said. Synergies from the merger are expected to be £150m per year by 2019, more than double the original estimate.

"The interim results leave us in line with our expectations for the year and while there remains much to do, we are confident in the opportunities that exist for the business," Mullen said.

What Ladbrokes Coral said

