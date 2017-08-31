Emma Haslett

Commuters into London Cannon Street station have been warned to expect train disruptions until at least midday, after signalling problems at Lewisham blocked almost all lines into the station.

Southeastern said customers travelling on lines from Sevenoaks, Gillingham, Dartford, Ramsgate and Dover Priory should expect cancellations, delays and revisions until at least 9am.

The only line running into the station was the Greenwich Line, it added.

Tickets were being accepted on DLR, London Underground services, buses and Thameslink trains, as well as high speed services to St Pancras.

Commuters tweeted their frustration:

Signalling problems at Lewisham. In other news the sun came up. 🙄@Se_Railway #lewisham #shambles — Jez Harris (@harris_jez) August 31, 2017

Literally no trains running! Glad i got up extra early! 😡 #lewisham — Claire Hague (@Clairoee82) August 31, 2017

@Se_Railway WHY IS THERE NEVER A CONTINGENCY PLAN FFS #Lewisham — Matt Gibson (@mattgibson95) August 31, 2017

