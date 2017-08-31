Thursday 31 August 2017 7:53am

Chaos at Cannon Street station as Lewisham signalling problems cause disruptions and delays on almost all lines

 
Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Triggering Article 50 - City Of London
Train lines running into Cannon Street were blocked by signalling problems (Source: Getty)

Commuters into London Cannon Street station have been warned to expect train disruptions until at least midday, after signalling problems at Lewisham blocked almost all lines into the station.

Southeastern said customers travelling on lines from Sevenoaks, Gillingham, Dartford, Ramsgate and Dover Priory should expect cancellations, delays and revisions until at least 9am.

The only line running into the station was the Greenwich Line, it added.

Tickets were being accepted on DLR, London Underground services, buses and Thameslink trains, as well as high speed services to St Pancras.

Commuters tweeted their frustration:

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.

Tags

Related articles

Londoners left more than £200,000 on public transport during the past year
Abigail Smith
Abigail Smith | Contributor

Transport for London sets wheels in motion for new trading arm
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Waterloo station hit by delays and cancellations as it reopens
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff