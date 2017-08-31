Gasoline rises to $2 a gallon as Hurricane Harvey causes supply concerns

Courtney Goldsmith

Gasoline prices rose to new milestones today as the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey continues to mount.

Flooding from the storm, now downgraded from hurricane status, has caused nearly a quarter of US refineries, or 4.4m barrels per day, to go offline. That's pushed gasoline prices above $2 a gallon over supply concerns for the first time since July 2015.

Meanwhile, crude prices have stabilised somewhat after losing more than $1 yesterday as demand dropped. Global benchmark Brent crude futures were down 0.14 per cent to $50.79 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, the US benchmark, fell 0.11 per cent to $45.91 per barrel.

Goldman Sachs said it could take several months before all production comes back online, according to Reuters, and research from BMI said more damage could be on the way.

"As Harvey heads inland once again, we note a number of refineries in its current trajectory will be under threat. This could close up to another 824,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity, giving an additional lift to fuel prices, while further depressing crude," BMI said.

