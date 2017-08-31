Ross McLean

World No48 Aljaz Bedene became the latest Briton to be dumped out of the US Open after suffering a straight-sets first-round defeat to Russian teenager Andrey Rublev in New York.

British No3 Bedene was outplayed in a clash delayed from Tuesday due to heavy rain, losing the first set in just 21 minutes before succumbing 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to the 19-year-old.

Having played just a solitary match since Wimbledon after taking a break for his wedding to pop star girlfriend Kimalie, Bedene, ranked five places below his opponent, looked rusty.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, meanwhile, insisted he did not deserve to be coached by former world No4 Sebastien Grosjean, having battled with a shoulder injury before losing 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to fellow countryman John Millman.

“I’m not dedicated to the game at all,” said Kyrgios. “He’s helped me a lot, especially in training sessions. There are players out there that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day. I’m not that guy.”