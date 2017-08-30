Ross McLean

Swansea City are on the verge of concluding a major transfer coup with the signing of Bayern Munich’s attacking midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan deal.

Talks between the Swans and Bayern are believed to be at an advanced stage and the Welsh outfit appear confident of recruiting Sanches, who joined the German champions from Benfica for €35m in May 2016.

Swansea boss Paul Clement coached Sanches during his time at Bayern where he was No2 to former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti before taking the reins at the Liberty Stadium in January.

The 20-year-old, who was a target for Manchester United before joining Bayern, made 25 appearances for the Bavarians last season, while he was also part of the Portugal squad which triumphed at Euro 2016.

Sanches has four years left on his lucrative Bayern contract, while his stature and prodigious rating is perhaps best highlighted by €20m worth of incentives being payable to Benfica should be obtain a Fifa Ballon d’Or nomination.

In the immediacy, however, Swansea would view him as a direct replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined Everton for £45m earlier this month, and someone capable of exerting the same influence in terms of goals and assists.

Clement has said that he would like at least two more signings before the transfer window closes tonight and the return of Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony remains a possibility, with 32-year-old frontman Fernando Llorente said to be close to a move to Chelsea.

Swansea, who have accrued four points from their opening three Premier League matches, are also thought to be interested in West Brom’s former Tottenham winger Nacer Chadli, although they would be keen to pay less than the £25m which the Baggies are asking for.