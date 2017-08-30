Helen Cahill

Theresa May has said she intends to stay in power for the "long term" and that she wants to lead the Conservative party into the next General Election.

Speaking to the BBC in Japan, the Prime Minister said: "Yes, I'm here for the long term. What me and my government are about is not just delivering on Brexit but delivering a brighter future for the UK.

"It is my intention to deliver not just a good Brexit deal for the UK but to ensure 'global Britain' can take its place in the world, trading around the world and we deal with those injustices domestically that we need to do to ensure that strong, more global but also fairer Britain for the future."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.