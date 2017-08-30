Caitlin Morrison

A British man has been extradited from Germany to face charges he launched cyber attacks against two of the UK’s biggest high-street banks.

Daniel Kaye, 29, of Egham, Surrey, has been accused of using an infected network of computers known as the Mirai#14 botnet to attack and blackmail Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays.

Lloyds Banking Group services were disrupted by a distributed denial of service attack (DDoS) in January 2017, while Barclays fended off an attempted cyber attack in the same month.

​The charges follow an investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA) with support from the German BKA.

Kaye was returned to the UK by NCA officers this afternoon under a European Arrest Warrant and remains in custody. He will appear tomorrow at Westminster Magistrates Court.

“The investigation leading to these charges was complex and crossed borders. Our cyber crime officers have analysed reams of data on the way," Luke Wyllie, senior operations manager at the NCA, said.

“Cyber crime is not victimless and we are determined to bring suspects before the courts.”

A spokesperson for Lloyds said: “In January we were the target of a substantial distributed denial of service attack. This was successfully defended but resulted in intermittent and temporary service issues for some customers. There was no attempt to access the bank’s systems and no customer details or accounts were compromised.

“We have been working with the authorities since the attack began to assist with their investigations and have shared our findings with other financial institutions to help protect the finance sector.”