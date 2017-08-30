Uber’s new chief sets sights on floating ride firm before 2021

Helen Cahill

Uber's new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi has his eye on floating the company in the next 18 to 36 months, according to reports.

The former boss told staff in a meeting that he thinks the company should be public, and that he will make it his priority that Uber can “pay the bills”.

He also said to his employees that he will be transparent and authentic, and will expect the same from his colleagues at the firm.

Khosrowshahi was approached this week for the top job at Uber, and is taking over from Travis Kalanick, who was ousted from the ride-sharing firm after a set of scandals.

Kalanick is now engaged in a court battle with Benchmark Capital, which has sued him for fraud, alleging he is trying to “entrench himself on Uber’s board of directors and increase his power over Uber for his own selfish ends”.

Kalanick has said the claim is “completely without merit”.