Helen Cahill

Miner Vedanta Resources has appointed Kuldip Kaura to serve as its interim chief executive, five months after the firm announced Tom Albanese was stepping down.

Kaura will take on the job from 1 September but will not act as a director on the company’s board.

Vedanta, which is controlled by Indian businessman Anil Agarwal, said Kaura will “ensure a smooth transition” for the company as it seeks out a permanent boss.

Read more: Vedanta Resources cashes in on the rise in zinc prices

Kaura was chief executive of Vendanta between 2005 and 2008, a role that requires working with the heads of Vendanta's subsidiaries in zinc, oil and iron ore. Kaura has since been working as the president of the chairman's office at Vedanta.

Albanese said in March that he would leave the company, having worked on a three-year contract that had been extended for five months to the end of August.

Read more: Vedanta ramps up full-year production for record ouput