SSE issues the largest ever green bond from a UK company

 
SSE has issued the largest ever green bond from a UK company, the firm announced today.

The €600m (£552m) bond will support the development of a UK market in capital market products that are good for the environment, SSE said.

SSE will use the capital from the eight-year, 0.875 per cent bond to refinance the company’s portfolio of onshore wind farms, some of which were recently constructed, and some of which are currently being built.

Gregor Alexander, finance director of SSE, said: “In line with our innovative approach to financing investment, and as major investor in the UK and Ireland’s renewable energy infrastructure, we are pleased this new issuance shows our commitment to SSE’s sustainability and responsibility principles.”

The firm said there was a significant demand for the bond, showing that there was a wider interest in products geared towards guarding the environment.