West Elm is opening its second UK store

West Elm is expanding with a new store in the London suburb of Kingston-Upon-Thames in the winter this year.

The furniture brand, known for its modern versions of mid-century pieces, has had a Tottenham Court Road store for four years.

The retailer also has a partnership with John Lewis and sells to shoppers outside London through its website.

The new store will provide around 25 new jobs across 8,000 square feet of retail space.

West Elm president Alex Bellos said Kingston had been a key market for the brand since it opened.

He added: "We have been impressed by the abundance of creative talent in and around the neighbourhood, driven by the multiple design and arts-based courses at Kingston University.

"We are excited to connect with local artists, makers and designers and support them through our West Elm "Local" program, where we will offer them space to sell their wares in our store. Creating the best store experience and connecting with our surrounding community is rooted in West Elm’s values."