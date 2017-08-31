Today's City Moves cover media, fund finance and cross-border payments. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Conde Nast

Sabine Vandenbroucke has joined Conde Nast Britain in the newly created role of chief operating officer. Currently Winkorp’s chief financial officer, the parent company of Monocle and Winkreative, Sabine studied business engineering and philosophy before completing her MBA at INSEAD. A Belgian native who speaks four languages, she joined Winkreative in 2005 as CFO, assuming a position on the company’s board a few years later. Today Sabine is also in charge of investor relations and acquisitions, as well as serving as chief of operations for the company’s publishing arm, which she helped to establish. Sabine currently splits her time between Winkreative’s head office in Zurich and its London office and creative studio at Midori House in Marylebone. Previously she held international executive positions in Cologne, Maastricht and Paris. Sabine will take up her new position on 25 September. As COO she will report to the managing director and will oversee finance, legal and production among other areas.

Macquarie

Macquarie Specialised Investment Solutions (MSIS) has appointed Steve Berry as division director of its fund finance business. The fund finance business specialises in providing bilateral and syndicated lending transactions to investors in, and sponsors of, top-tier private equity and hedge funds. Based in London, Steve will be responsible for expanding existing credit fund financing capabilities and driving the expansion of Macquarie’s fund finance coverage in Europe, focusing on opportunities across private equity and private debt funds. Steve will report to Pratap Dasgupta and Mike Vitelli, co-heads of the business, both of whom are based in New York. Steve brings more than two decades of industry experience to Macquarie, having spent nearly twenty years in structured finance. He joins from Investec where he was head of credit portfolio leverage.

Earthport

Earthport, the leading network for cross-border payments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Beau Andersen as head of Europe. Beau will be responsible for leading our team and working directly with Earthport’s clients across Europe, implementing all elements of the sales process, business development, account management and sales leadership. Beau is a seasoned European sales director with over 20 years’ experience in the IT products and services market, with particular expertise in the banking industry. He has a proven track record of building successful technology businesses, including leadership roles at CSC, Rule Financial and Keane. He will be based in London.

