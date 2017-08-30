Trump: "Talking to North Korea not the answer"

Catherine Neilan

Donald Trump has said talking to North Korea is "not the answer", ramping up tensions between the two countries yet again.

The 45th US President, who has been visiting flood-hit parts of Texas as Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc throughout the state, this afternoon returned to his favourite medium Twitter, to offer his thoughts on the rogue state, his first since Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range missile over Japanese territory.

"The U.S. has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!" Trump said.

Trump has previously said North Korea would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatened the US or its allies.

Theresa May and her delegation will presumably be hoping his words don't rattle any cages. The advice she has been given in the even of a 10-minute warning is to "duck and cover".