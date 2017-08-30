Catherine Neilan

Business leaders have been invited to a second high-level meeting with Brexit secretary David Davis at the country residence Chevening House.

The meeting is expected to take place on September 15 to discuss the series of position papers published by the Department for Exiting the EU in recent weeks.

A source told Sky News that invitations had been sent to business leaders, saying the discussion would focus on "outlining our approach to both withdrawal and to our future economic partnership with the EU".

"It will be particularly helpful to hear these views ahead of the October European Council and the next round of negotiations I will be leading," the invitation added.

It is thought major business groups such as the CBI and British Chambers of Commerce - both of which are attending Prime Minister Theresa May's delegation to Japan - will take part in the Chevening meeting.

The government has in recent weeks made greater overtures to the business community, after criticism that industry was being frozen out in the run up to the election.

As well as the series of meetings at Chevening, a new business forum has been set up by the Prime Minister.

The UK's position papers - which covered areas including the European Court of Justice and citizens rights - have been criticised by European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier for not providing enough clarity.

It is feared this means the UK will be barred from widening the talks from the three "basic" points of citizens' rights, the Irish border and the divorce bill to trade talks, with many industry leaders warning that contingency plans will be triggered if a transitional deal is not agreed before Christmas.